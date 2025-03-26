Open Menu

UAE Women's Tour Wins 2025 ISC Global Award

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 12:31 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) LONDON, 25th March, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE Women's Tour, the only international race in the middle East listed on the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Calendar and organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, has won the 2025 "ISC" Global Award. The announcement was made during the International Sports Conference held in London.

The UAE Women's Tour is one of the most prominent sports events in the region, embodying the UAE's commitment to promoting women's sports and empowering women in the athletic field. This recognition comes in appreciation of the significant success of the event in terms of organisation, public engagement, and its impact on the global development of women’s cycling.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: "The UAE Women's Tour receiving this global award underscores the UAE's leading position in organising world-class sports events and reflects our vision in supporting and developing women's sports according to the highest international standards.

Al Awani added: "We are delighted with this recognition, which marks the beginning of more achievements following the successful third edition of the race held last February, with the participation of top international cyclists from 20 global teams across four diverse stages that showcased the natural diversity of the UAE’s terrain. This enhances Abu Dhabi's position as a global sports destination and reaffirms its commitment to offering high-level sports events that contribute to the development of the local and international sports scene."

