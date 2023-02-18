UAE working tirelessly to build strong professional army: Commander of Joint Operations at MoD

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2023) ABU DHABI, 18th February, 2020 (WAM) – Since the foundation of the Union, the UAE’s wise leadership has been working tirelessly to ensure security, stability, development and peace and to build an advanced country, a prosperous economy and a strong professional army, stated Major General Saleh Mohammed Saleh Al Ameri, Commander of Joint Operations at the UAE Ministry of Defence​.

‘’Armed with science and knowledge, the heroes of this army, make the ultimate sacrifice for their homeland and are always ready to contribute to building and maintaining regional and international peace, using the latest cutting-edge technologies to build upon the foundations and principles set by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, when he said: “We seek peace, respect the rights of our neighbours, and care for our friends, but our need for a strong army capable of protecting the homeland remains valid and continuous”. In this context, the UAE has invested heavily in hosting military exhibitions and conferences, most prominent of which are the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and the Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX),'' Saleh Mohammed Saleh Al Ameri told Al Jundi Journal, the monthly military and cultural magazine issued by the Ministry of Defense, a head of the event.

‘’The current edition of IDEX is the culmination of 30 years of achievements and excellence, as the expo has become a global platform specialized in the defence industry and a destination for the most prominent decision-makers, experts and specialists in this vital sector, which helps highlight the great efforts made by the UAE’s wise leadership in improving the present and future of the defence industries in the country,'' he said.



‘’These efforts are in line with the comprehensive development vision aimed at making the UAE one of the most advanced countries in the world.Despite the strong competition from other defence exhibitions, IDEX and NAVDEX have had a strong presence on the international defence exhibition scene, contributing to the elevation of the UAE’s position in the domains of innovation and development of local military industries, economic prosperity and comprehensive renaissance.''



Furthermore, he added, this event represents an important opportunity for the UAE and the participating countries to enhance military cooperation and coordination as well as make important deals that serve their common interests, as it gives national companies the chance to work under one umbrella alongside international companies to exchange opinions and search for suitable defence solutions that enhance the position of local companies globally and develop their expertise, such as EDGE group, which has become one of the most powerful 25 leading companies in the global defence industry, guided by the words of President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who said: “One of the fundamental aspects of organising quality defence exhibitions is providing national companies and institutions with the opportunity to strengthen their position as specialised manufacturers of defence products that meet the highest international standards of quality.”