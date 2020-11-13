UrduPoint.com
UAE Working With Partners To Demonstrate Powers Of Tolerance To Address World's Challenges, Nahyan Bin Mubarak

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 04:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2020) The UAE is working with international partners to demonstrate the power of tolerance and human engagement to shape the future and to help solve many of the world’s great global challenges, affirmed Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

"We live in an interconnected world. It is our responsibility to engage each other and engage the rest of that world," Sheikh Nahyan said while addressing a virtual panel discussion on "Tolerance and Preparing for the next 50 years", as part of the activities of the National Festival of Tolerance and Coexistence, organised by the ministry under the slogan, "On Zayed's Legacy: Tolerance, Coexistence, Hope, Work".

A galaxy of world-famous thought and spiritual leaders, as well as peace, tolerance and coexistence advocates, attended the event, which is being held this year remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

''In the UAE, we are convinced that a sound global society embraces universal moral values and virtues shared by all. These universal values of tolerance and coexistence allow us to talk with one another and to understand, appreciate, and respect our differences. Tolerance enables open, honest, and confident dialogue, and leads to mutual understanding and respect. Tolerance allows us to work together to improve the economic and social well-being of our global society,'' Sheikh Nahyan added.

He stated that the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence organises this annual festival as a celebration of the late Sheikh Zayed’s Legacy.

"The Founder of our nation, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, was a historic leader whose wisdom and vision have shown that by thinking and working together we can collectively reach the promise that human ingenuity offers for a peaceful and prosperous global society."

"We also conduct this annual festival as a reminder that the UAE is adhering to a daring but enlightened model for creating a peaceful, pluralistic, and prosperous global society. As a result, our country has produced unparalleled economic growth, accompanied by social and political stability, with constantly broadening opportunities for our country’s citizens and residents."

He thanked the participants who came together online, "in celebration of the values, we all share as members of one human family. Our gathering is an affirmation of the values of international dialogue and global understanding. It is an expression of our collective hopes and aspirations for a better, more knowledgeable, more tolerant, and more prosperous future for our world.'' This year’s festival will include a week of community activities and artistic and intellectual events aimed at raising awareness of the importance of tolerance, peaceful coexistence, the acceptance of others, and celebrating the nation's peace and harmony.

It concludes on International Day for Tolerance, with a global call to all people to adopt these integral values through documented actions indicating tolerance and coexistence.

