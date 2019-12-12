UrduPoint.com
UAE Working With Sudanese Government To Achieve Sudan’s Development, Al Ketbi Tells Friends Of Sudan Group

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 12:00 AM

UAE working with Sudanese government to achieve Sudan’s development, Al Ketbi tells Friends of Sudan Group

KHARTOUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2019) The UAE, through a delegation headed by Dr. Obaid Al Hairi Salem Al Ketbi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Security and Military Affairs, participated in a meeting of the Friends of Sudan Group and the International Quartet Committee on Sudan, held on the 10th and 11th of December in Khartoum.

During the meeting, Al Ketbi stated that relations between the UAE and Sudan are historic, stable, and firm, underscoring that the UAE’s political and material support to Sudan will not cease.

He added that the UAE continues to work with the Sudanese government to achieve Sudan’s development and help it overcome challenges while enabling it to surpass its current crisis and create a better future by introducing necessary reforms in a process that requires the concerted efforts of all partners.

He also highlighted the importance of helping the Sudanese government draft a relevant roadmap and meet its priorities during the transitional phase, as well as assisting its partners in understanding the country’s needs and providing the necessary support while prioritising appropriate efforts.

The group reviewed the peace process in Sudan, proposed economic and investment reforms, the country’s key national sectors, and its role in supporting the transition process.

The group also listened to an explanation by the Sudanese government, represented by Abdalla Hamdok, Prime Minister of the Transitional Government, and Ibrahim Badawi, Minister of Finance, regarding plans to address current challenges and tackle them by continuing cooperation with partners to achieve the aspirations of the Sudanese people.

Fourteen countries and international and regional organisations participated in the meeting.

