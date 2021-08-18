UAE world-leading role model in humanitarian, developmental work: Yousef Al Serkal

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2021) Dr. Yousef Mohammed Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services (EHS), said the UAE's celebration of World Humanitarian Day, which falls on 19th August, comes at a time when it has managed to strengthen its position as a world-leading country in humanitarian giving and a role model in philanthropy and developmental work.

This comes in line with the country's vision aimed at empowering societies and improving their quality of life within the concepts of sustainability and development in an innovative institutional way. It is also a reflection of the human values that are deeply rooted in the UAE society and upon which the state was founded as a civilised message to the world.

Al Serkal noted that the UAE has its own indelible mark and global presence in humanitarian work, guided by the values and approach of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who founded a pioneering school in humanitarian action in the UAE until it became a key pillar in the global humanitarian ecosystem.

Such an approach was a beacon for the UAE's wise leadership to develop government plans and programs, in order to cultivate confidence in a better future and human partnership in assuming responsibility to achieve sustainable development for societies, he added.

Al Serkal went to say that the exceptional circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the UAE’s leading position as a beacon of hope and building the innovation process in humanitarian work, as well as launching quality initiatives through its institutions, projects, and programmes to meet humanitarian needs.

The UAE has moved beyond its borders by offering a helping hand to the needy and affected people wherever they were in this world, until it became a global role model in humanitarian giving.

With its honorable record of achievements, the UAE is keen to continue strengthening its position on the map of humanitarian work regionally and globally and to remain at the top of the humanitarian landscape worldwide, Al Serkal said in conclusion.