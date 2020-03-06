UAE Wrestling and Judo Federation halts competitions, activities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2020) The UAE Wrestling and Judo Federation, UAEWJF, announced on Friday that it has called off all competitions and sports activities until further notice.

In a statement, the Federation said the decision was made in response to advice and directives issued by the country's health authorities.

The UAEWJF noted that the decision is part of the Foundation's efforts to maintain the safety of athletes and to cooperate with the UAE's relevant authorities to take in all precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of the general public.

The Federation went on to say that all its member clubs must immediately implement the decision.

Commenting on the announcement, Mohamed bin Thaaloob Al Derei, head of the UAEWJF, explained that the decision includes all local and international championships across all age groups and divisions.

He noted that the decision to halt all sports activities does not include the athletes and team preparing for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020, adding that all necessary precautionary measures are implemented to ensure the health and safety of the team.