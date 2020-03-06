UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Wrestling And Judo Federation Halts Competitions, Activities

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 06:30 PM

UAE Wrestling and Judo Federation halts competitions, activities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2020) The UAE Wrestling and Judo Federation, UAEWJF, announced on Friday that it has called off all competitions and sports activities until further notice.

In a statement, the Federation said the decision was made in response to advice and directives issued by the country's health authorities.

The UAEWJF noted that the decision is part of the Foundation's efforts to maintain the safety of athletes and to cooperate with the UAE's relevant authorities to take in all precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of the general public.

The Federation went on to say that all its member clubs must immediately implement the decision.

Commenting on the announcement, Mohamed bin Thaaloob Al Derei, head of the UAEWJF, explained that the decision includes all local and international championships across all age groups and divisions.

He noted that the decision to halt all sports activities does not include the athletes and team preparing for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020, adding that all necessary precautionary measures are implemented to ensure the health and safety of the team.

Related Topics

Sports UAE Tokyo 2020 Olympics All

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorists attacks in K ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus to have global impact from $77b to $34 ..

14 minutes ago

Rain may hit match between Zalmis and Gladiators i ..

33 minutes ago

Upto 50 shelter homes serving poor in six cities: ..

38 minutes ago

Aurat March warrants full support from state and c ..

49 minutes ago

1st Day Matches Postponed | Davis Cup tie between ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.