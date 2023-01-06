UrduPoint.com

UAE Wrestling Federation Approves New Board For 2020-2024

January 06, 2023

UAE Wrestling Federation approves new board for 2020-2024

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2023) Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Chairman of the General Authority of sports and First Deputy President of the United Arab Emirates National Olympic Committee, issued the Resolution No.5 for 2022 to appoint a new board for the UAE Wrestling Federation for the electoral term 2020-2024.

The board will be chaired by Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and will include the membership of Al Sayed Abdel Fattah El Sayed Mansour Sharaf, Sheikh Hamdan bin Saeed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Talal Mustafa Abu Bakr Abdullah Al Hashimi, Saif Salem Khalifa Salloum Al Rashdi, Abdul Rahim Ibrahim Saeed Al Bateh Al Nuaimi, Dr.

Ziyad Amir Ahmed Saleh, Moza Issa Rashid Obaid Al Ali, and Sultan Muhammad Sultan Al Ketbi.

The resolution will come into force from the date of its issuance until the end of its term.

The new board will hold its first meeting in January and operate according to an ambitious strategy, to utilise the best capacities and expertise to advance the sport of wrestling and prepare a generation of qualified champions, in line with the vision and directives of the UAE’s leadership.

Mohammed Bin Thaaloob Al Deri, President of the UAE Judo Federation, congratulated the board of the UAE Wrestling Federation, headed by Al Mubarak, stressing that he will harness all his capacities to support its work.

