UAE Wrestling Federation launches new strategy to enhance sport of wrestling

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2025) The UAE Wrestling Federation has announced a new strategy to elevate the sport locally and internationally, aligning with the UAE leadership’s vision to enhance sports, increase youth participation, and build a competitive generation.

The announcement was made during a press conference at Rotana Yas Island Hotel, attended by Mouza Al Ali, board Member of the UAE Wrestling Federation; Sultan Al Ketbi, CEO and Board Member; Nasser Khamis Al Marri, Director of the Olympic Sports Department at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council; and Tariq Al Bahri, General Manager of IVSM.

The strategy aims to transform wrestling in the UAE through:

- Competitive Tournaments: The UAE Wrestling Federation Cup will take place on 22nd-23rd February at Mubadala Arena, featuring 300 athletes from various clubs and academies.

- Community Expansion: Participating clubs have grown from five to 12, with a target of 15 by year-end. The Federation also aims to involve 10 schools in the first year, with further expansion planned.

- Coaching Development: Recruitment of top local and international coaches and training programs based on global best practices.

- Digital Transformation: Introduction of an electronic registration system and live streaming to boost audience engagement and visibility.

- Strategic Partnerships: Collaborations with government and private entities to develop athletes and prepare them for Olympic-level competition.

Mouza Al Ali highlighted the Federation’s ambition to strengthen wrestling, particularly among youth, in a safe and structured environment. She noted the sport’s rapid growth and the importance of strong partnerships to sustain its progress.

Sultan Al Ketbi described the strategy as a step toward enhancing wrestling’s status. He emphasized digital transformation, investment in elite training programs, and the launch of the UAE Wrestling Federation Cup. He also reaffirmed the Federation’s commitment to talent development through club and academy collaborations.

Nasser Khamis Al Marri confirmed the Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s support for the Federation, particularly through the UAE Wrestling Federation Cup. He emphasized wrestling’s dual role as a competitive and community sport, highlighting its contribution to fitness and sportsmanship.

Tariq Al Bahri reiterated IVSM’s dedication to sports development, citing its experience in hosting over 250 international tournaments. He confirmed continued support for the Federation in talent development and global exposure.

During the press conference, the UAE Wrestling Federation signed Memorandums of Understanding with IVSM and a cooperation agreement with Khorfakkan Club to enhance sports infrastructure and development.