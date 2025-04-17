'UAE Year Of' initiative marks 10 years of collective action, impact

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) For the past decade, the UAE Year Of initiative has brought the nation together under a shared vision—fostering national values, strengthening social bonds, and sparking collective momentum. Each year, a distinct theme inspires individuals, organisations, and institutions to shape a thriving and more inclusive future.

Through storytelling, community-driven initiatives, and cross-sector partnerships, the UAE Year Of encourages all who call the UAE home to engage meaningfully—raising awareness, catalysing change, and advancing impact across environmental, health, social, and economic spheres.

Since its inception in 2015, the UAE Year Of themes have shaped societal values, encouraged sustainability, and driven social impact.

In 2015, the Year of Innovation focused on fostering innovation and cutting-edge research. The following year, 2016 was declared the Year of Reading, cultivating knowledge and lifelong learning. In 2017, the Year of Giving encouraged philanthropy and social responsibility, while 2018 was the Year of Zayed, honouring the UAE's founding father's vision.

The 2019 Year of Tolerance promoted cultural understanding and inclusivity. In 2020, the Year of Preparation for the Next 50 laid the foundation for the UAE's future, followed by 2021, the Year of the 50th, which celebrated the UAE's golden jubilee. Most recently, 2023 and 2024 have been marked as the Year of Sustainability, driving environmental and social responsibility and action.

2025 was declared the Year of Community by President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, highlighting the essential role of community bonds, collective skill development and community-driven initiatives in building a more inclusive and united nation.

Rauda Al Falasi, Project Lead at the Year of Community, highlighted the importance of this initiative, stating, "The UAE Year Of initiative has always been a reflection of our collective aspirations, shaping the way we come together to create lasting impact. Each year builds on the next, reinforcing the values that define us and ensuring that we continue to evolve as a society—one that is connected, engaged, and empowered.

"

Al Falasi also underscored the importance of the Year of Community, highlighting, "Our greatest strength lies in the bonds we nurture, the support we extend to one another, and the contributions we make toward a thriving future for all."

Under the slogan hand-in-hand, the Year of Community is a call to action for all sectors of society—families, government entities, private organisations, non-profit organisations, "third sector", and individuals—to play an active role in shaping a more inclusive and connected UAE.

In addition, the Year of Community aims to inspire a culture of empowerment—where people are encouraged to support one another's growth by exchanging skills, ideas, and knowledge. By fostering opportunities for learning and collaboration, the initiative aims to cultivate an environment where everyone feels inspired and supported to contribute to long-term, inclusive progress.

Al Falasi highlighted the invitation to all sectors to participate with the Year Of Community. "The success of the Year of Community depends on collective action. Government entities have the power to foster social connections and encourage public participation, while the private sector can strengthen corporate social responsibility and empower employees to volunteer, creating opportunities for skill development."

Emphasising the role of non-profit organisations and the public, Al Falasi added, "Non-profit organisations also play a crucial role in driving community-led initiatives, connecting people through shared causes, and advocating for meaningful social impact. By volunteering and supporting local causes, the public can foster an inclusive environment within homes and their neighbourhoods."

"Every sector has a role to play—by working together, we can build a more connected, engaged, and thriving society."

The Partner's Toolkit for the Public, Private, and Non-profit Organisations (Third Sector) are available on the official Year of Community website to provide support for stakeholders in aligning their initiatives and activations with this year's theme.