UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Youth Jiu-jitsu Teams Travel To Romania

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 06:15 PM

UAE youth jiu-jitsu teams travel to Romania

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2019) The UAE’s U-16 and U-18 national jiu-jitsu youth teams travelled to the Romanian capital, Bucharest, to participate in the "World Youth Cup" and the "Balkan Open for Youth."

Yousef Al Batran, Member of the board in Charge of National Teams, stated that the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, led by Abdulmonem Al Hashemi, has prioritised its youth teams and practised new techniques, to prepare Emirati competitors to participate in the tournaments.

"Our trust in our competitors is unlimited, and when we participate in any championship outside the country we aim to compete and acquire medals, especially in light of the emergence of the sport through the ‘His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Programme,’ which was launched in 2008," Al Batran said.

Before travelling to Romania, Ramon Lemos, National Team Coach, said that the federation was interested in sending more than one team in each category, as the federation has prioritised the youth. The country’s athletes, who were carefully picked, are prepared for their tournaments and have trained extensively during the last training camp in the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, he pointed out.

"I have been involved in the ‘Jiu-Jitsu Development Project’ in the UAE for four years, and the federation is providing us with the support we need," he added.

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi Bucharest Romania Coach

Recent Stories

Khalifa Foundation assists persons affected by flo ..

6 minutes ago

Egyptian Court Sentences 11 Muslim Brotherhood Mem ..

7 minutes ago

MoCC initiatives underway to stem land degradation ..

8 minutes ago

UAE condemns Netanyahu&#039;s Jordan Valley annex ..

20 minutes ago

UAE Embassy to sponsor third edition of ‘Peace M ..

20 minutes ago

Two French Ministers Receive Death Threats, Bullet ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.