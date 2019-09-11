UAE youth jiu-jitsu teams travel to Romania

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2019) The UAE’s U-16 and U-18 national jiu-jitsu youth teams travelled to the Romanian capital, Bucharest, to participate in the "World Youth Cup" and the "Balkan Open for Youth."

Yousef Al Batran, Member of the board in Charge of National Teams, stated that the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, led by Abdulmonem Al Hashemi, has prioritised its youth teams and practised new techniques, to prepare Emirati competitors to participate in the tournaments.

"Our trust in our competitors is unlimited, and when we participate in any championship outside the country we aim to compete and acquire medals, especially in light of the emergence of the sport through the ‘His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Programme,’ which was launched in 2008," Al Batran said.

Before travelling to Romania, Ramon Lemos, National Team Coach, said that the federation was interested in sending more than one team in each category, as the federation has prioritised the youth. The country’s athletes, who were carefully picked, are prepared for their tournaments and have trained extensively during the last training camp in the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, he pointed out.

"I have been involved in the ‘Jiu-Jitsu Development Project’ in the UAE for four years, and the federation is providing us with the support we need," he added.