UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Youth Proves Interest And Capability In Unmanned Systems: Defence Official

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 08:00 PM

UAE youth proves interest and capability in unmanned systems: Defence Official

By Binsal Abdulkader ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2020) The youngsters in the UAE have proven their interest and capability in unmanned systems and related sectors at a global event in the capital, a senior defence official told Emirates news Agency, WAM.

"Their [youth’s] contributions to these fields will be notable within a few years," said Staff Brigadier Tareq Mohammed Al Bannai, official spokesperson for the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference, UMEX, and Simulation and Training Exhibition and Conference, SimTEX, which ended on Tuesday.

The contests in unmanned systems and related sectors for young students at the UMEX and SimTEX were really tough and the UAE youth showed their brilliance, he said in an interview on the sidelines of the four-day exhibitions that ended on Tuesday.

"The UAE is investing in its youth. The live shows of the competitions proved that it [the investment] is successful," he noted.

"They [youth] are our next bet. You just wait for a few years they will heavily contribute to these sectors [such as drones, robotics, artificial intelligence, AI; Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, UAVs; and Unmanned Ground Vehicles, UGVs]," Al Bannai explained.

Along with the exhibitions, Mohamed Bin Zayed International Robotics Challenge, MBZIRC, the US$5-million biennial international robotics competition 2020, was also organised by Khalifa University of Science and Technology.

Thirty-two teams showcased their superior skills in embodied artificial intelligence, AI, drone capture, construction automation, firefighting and emergency response in the competition.

The winners of the competitions would be announced late on Tuesday.

The spokesperson said the exhibitions were an opportunity for the UAE-based companies to get an entry for their advanced products to the international market.

The UAE companies such as the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Investments Company, ADASI, and the EARTH exhibited their innovative products.

"They have already managed to get partnerships with global companies," Staff Brigadier Al Bannai pointed out.

These companies help diversify the UAE’s economy and minimise dependence on oil revenue, he stressed.

Umex and SimTex were held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Force; the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, ADNEC; and Tawazun Economic Council in cooperation with the Supreme Command of the UAE Armed Forces.

Related Topics

Drone Technology UAE Company Abu Dhabi Oil Vehicles Young Superior 2020 Market Event Mohammed Bin Zayed

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler receives Secretary-General of Assoc ..

33 minutes ago

Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns death of H ..

1 hour ago

UAE Rulers offer condolences on death of Hosni Mub ..

1 hour ago

UAE highest ranked soft power nation in Arab world ..

1 hour ago

264-kanal land retrieved in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Effective screening mechanism in place for coronav ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.