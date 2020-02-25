UAE youth proves interest and capability in unmanned systems: Defence Official

By Binsal Abdulkader ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2020) The youngsters in the UAE have proven their interest and capability in unmanned systems and related sectors at a global event in the capital, a senior defence official told Emirates news Agency, WAM.

"Their [youth’s] contributions to these fields will be notable within a few years," said Staff Brigadier Tareq Mohammed Al Bannai, official spokesperson for the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference, UMEX, and Simulation and Training Exhibition and Conference, SimTEX, which ended on Tuesday.

The contests in unmanned systems and related sectors for young students at the UMEX and SimTEX were really tough and the UAE youth showed their brilliance, he said in an interview on the sidelines of the four-day exhibitions that ended on Tuesday.

"The UAE is investing in its youth. The live shows of the competitions proved that it [the investment] is successful," he noted.

"They [youth] are our next bet. You just wait for a few years they will heavily contribute to these sectors [such as drones, robotics, artificial intelligence, AI; Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, UAVs; and Unmanned Ground Vehicles, UGVs]," Al Bannai explained.

Along with the exhibitions, Mohamed Bin Zayed International Robotics Challenge, MBZIRC, the US$5-million biennial international robotics competition 2020, was also organised by Khalifa University of Science and Technology.

Thirty-two teams showcased their superior skills in embodied artificial intelligence, AI, drone capture, construction automation, firefighting and emergency response in the competition.

The winners of the competitions would be announced late on Tuesday.

The spokesperson said the exhibitions were an opportunity for the UAE-based companies to get an entry for their advanced products to the international market.

The UAE companies such as the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Investments Company, ADASI, and the EARTH exhibited their innovative products.

"They have already managed to get partnerships with global companies," Staff Brigadier Al Bannai pointed out.

These companies help diversify the UAE’s economy and minimise dependence on oil revenue, he stressed.

Umex and SimTex were held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Force; the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, ADNEC; and Tawazun Economic Council in cooperation with the Supreme Command of the UAE Armed Forces.