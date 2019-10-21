UAE youth receive support in utilising technology for environment protection

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2019) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, expressed his pride in hosting the 'FIRST Global Challenge' in the UAE, and said that the support provided by the UAE leadership and its motivation to support all segments of society, especially the youth, to focus more on science and technology, has made the UAE an incubator and a hub for global innovation across all sectors.

Al Zeyoudi stressed that choosing 'Ocean Opportunities' as the focus of the event comes at the right time, as oceans cover three quarters of our planet and include countless resources, but are exposed to several challenges such as climate change and pollution from plastic products and other harmful substances, and innovation is the only option to face them and mitigate their negative impacts.

Herein lies the importance of the FIRST Global Challenge, which embraces thousands of creative and talented people from around the world to participate in addressing these challenges and turn them into opportunities, he added.

The UAE Minister noted that the UAE is making increasing efforts at local and global levels to preserve the environment in general and the marine life in particular, and to ensure the sustainability of its resources as the marine life is the richest and most sensitive of its ecosystems.

In this framework, the UAE has adopted a series of measures that include close monitoring using state-of-the-art technology such as artificial intelligence, as well as employing innovative systems and solutions to mitigate climate change effects and reduce levels of pollution in all its forms.

For her part, Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, highlighted the importance of the UAE hosting the FIRST Global Challenge, which is an occasion for the gathering of the world's youth and a significant contribution to the development of their skills and capacities as it encourages and empowers them to employ the latest technologies to create solutions to the many challenges facing the world.

She affirmed that the UAE government is keen to provide a nurturing environment for youth creativity, and enable them to employ and invest creative ideas to ensure positive change. Al Mazrui added that the objectives of the FIRST Global Challenge are in line with the UAE’s mission and drive to attract young innovators from around the globe and provide them with opportunity to use their creativity for a better future.