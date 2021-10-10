UrduPoint.com

UAE, Zimbabwe Discuss Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 05:15 PM

UAE, Zimbabwe discuss cooperation

HARARE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2021) Dr. Jassim Mohammed Al Qasimi, UAE Ambassador to Zimbabwe, has met with Zimbabwean Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, in Harare.

During the meeting, Al Qasimi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe.

He also stressed the keenness of the UAE Government to expand the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Chiwenga conveyed the greetings of President Mnangagwa to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, highlighting the keenness of his country’s government to boost its ties with the UAE and benefit from its development experience.

Both sides expressed their satisfaction at the advancing relations and growing trade between their countries, noting the UAE has become the second largest trading partner of Zimbabwe.

Dr. Al Qasimi and Chiwenga also discussed potential opportunities for further cooperation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Harare Zimbabwe From Government

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 embodies GCC aspirations towards promisi ..

Expo 2020 embodies GCC aspirations towards promising future: Abdullah bin Zayed

47 minutes ago
 UAE announces 111 new COVID-19 cases, 191 recoveri ..

UAE announces 111 new COVID-19 cases, 191 recoveries, no COVID-19-related deaths ..

2 hours ago
 ADPF members exempted from paying percentage of cu ..

ADPF members exempted from paying percentage of current salary to purchase previ ..

3 hours ago
 President issues Decree appointing Maryam Al Suwai ..

President issues Decree appointing Maryam Al Suwaidi CEO of Securities and Commo ..

3 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attack on King Abdullah ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attack on King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in Jiza ..

3 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns Kunduz mosque blast in Afgha ..

UAE strongly condemns Kunduz mosque blast in Afghanistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.