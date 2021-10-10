UAE, Zimbabwe discuss cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HARARE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2021) Dr. Jassim Mohammed Al Qasimi, UAE Ambassador to Zimbabwe, has met with Zimbabwean Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, in Harare.

During the meeting, Al Qasimi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe.

He also stressed the keenness of the UAE Government to expand the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Chiwenga conveyed the greetings of President Mnangagwa to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, highlighting the keenness of his country’s government to boost its ties with the UAE and benefit from its development experience.

Both sides expressed their satisfaction at the advancing relations and growing trade between their countries, noting the UAE has become the second largest trading partner of Zimbabwe.

Dr. Al Qasimi and Chiwenga also discussed potential opportunities for further cooperation.