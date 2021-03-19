UAE' national resilience, effective response turn COVID-19 challenge to an opportunity for success: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2021) The UAE's resilience and effective response has turned the COVID-19 challenge into an opportunity for success and distinction.

In remarks on the eve of the International Day of Happiness 2021, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), said, "The International Day of Happiness on 20 March is an occasion to celebrate the UAE’s significant achievements and milestones that cemented its position globally, thanks to the firm belief of the wise leadership that happiness, prosperity, and wellbeing of citizens, residents, and society at large are the ultimate goal.'' "Happiness and positivity is a collective spirit and lifestyle in the UAE society. Not only that, but it is a governmental commitment to strengthening the state’s sustainability and competitiveness indicators by making the UAE among the happiest countries in the world, in line with the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031."

"Amidst the global pandemic situation, the UAE, as always, has managed to turn the challenge into an opportunity for success and distinction, thanks to its resilience, accumulated expertise, and global leadership in proactivity, effective response, and innovation in the preventive solutions," MoHAP added.

"Armed with the confidence and capabilities to overcome these challenging times and thanks to the sacrifices of the heroic teams on the frontline of defence, the UAE has achieved positive results in immunising society and cultivating positivity and optimism among community members, setting an example for the entire world of how to deal with such extraordinary circumstances with wisdom and resilience," it continued.

"In support of the national efforts in managing and governing the recovery phase and the resumption of the march of achievements and prosperity, the ministry has been keen to provide its services to patients, owing to the importance of mental health in the wellbeing of individuals. This includes telemedicine and virtual doctor services, in addition to the preventive guide for mental health to lend psychological and social support to members of society who are affected by the repercussions of COVID-19," said MoHAP, in conclusion.

HappinessDay.org launched the official 2021 International Day of Happiness campaign theme "Happiness For All, Forever", as part of the great global endeavour to Build Back Happier.

The theme is a call to all people, nations, and society to Build Back Happier by advancing a totally new economic and human development system, which successfully ensures happiness, wellbeing, health, safety, prosperity, freedom, and flourishing of all life on earth, without any further risks of pandemics, crises, or threats to humanity, ever again.