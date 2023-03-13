LATAKIA, Syria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2023) The UAE's “Bridges of Goodness” relief campaign launched today in Latakia, Syria, in support for the quake victims as part of the Operation “The Gallant Knight 2”. The campaign is organised by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) in collaboration with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC).

Engineer Amer Ismael Hilal, Governor of Latakia, along with a number of officials and ERC representatives attended part of the campaign's activities, and were briefed on the volunteers' efforts in packing food parcels as part of the “The Gallant Knight 2”'s rehabilitation and recovery phase.

The Governor of Latakia praised the efforts of the UAE in providing all forms of support for those affected by the earthquake that struck Syria by delivering food, medical aid, and medications via an airlift that has been going on until today, in addition to the additional support sent via the Emirati aid ship that docked at the Latakia port yesterday.



He emphasised that the UAE has been among the first nations to support Syria since the disaster began.

For his part, Mohamed Al-Junaibi, the ERC Representative in Syria, said, “We will continue to provide relief aid for those affected by the earthquake, in cooperation with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, and we will spare no effort in supporting the brotherly people of Syria.”