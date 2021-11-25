UrduPoint.com

UAE's Ahmed Al Raisi Wins Interpol Presidency For 4-year Term

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 01:30 PM

LYON, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2021) The International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) has announced that the UAE candidate, Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior, has won its presidency for a four-year term.

The announcement was made in a tweet via the INTERPOL's official twitter account.

