FRANKFURT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2021) Mohammed Al Harbi, Director of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS), has won the membership of the Executive Committee (EC) of the European Conference of Arab Horse Organisations (ECAHO) in the elections held yesterday in Frankfurt, Germany, with the participation of the organisation’s member states.

Al Harbi obtained the highest voter turnout, which reflects the confidence of the member states in the UAE’s efforts to promote the status of the Arabian horse around the world, as well as its programmes and the tournaments it organises to raise the stature of Arabian horse globally. Eight candidates submitted nominations in the by-elections for the membership of the ECAHO'1S 10-member Executive Committee.

The EC members are elected at an annual general meeting for four years with the possibility of re-election.

Al Harbi expressed his pleasure at winning the confidence of the member states that granted him the highest votes, and extended his thanks, appreciation and gratitude to H.

H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the board of Directors of the EAHS, for his support of all Arabian horse programmes and championships in the UAE and abroad.

Al Harbi said that his sweeping win reflects the international appreciation for the role of the UAE in raising the stature of the Arabian horse, developing its horse races, and applying the highest quality standards in all practices related to the Arabian horse in all continents.

On his mandate, he added that he would raise the UAE's representation in ECAHO and support its programmes for promoting the sports by organising international horse races and building capacities of human resources.