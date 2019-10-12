UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE's Astronauts Return Home, Receive Hero Welcome From Mohamed Bin Zayed

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 07:00 PM

UAE's astronauts return home, receive hero welcome from Mohamed bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Saturday welcomed Hazza Al Mansoori, the UAE's first astronaut, as he returned to the UAE after eight days in space.

Al Mansouri, accompanied by backup astronaut, Sultan Al Neyadi, landed at the Presidential Terminal of Abu Dhabi International Airport onboard a presidential flight earlier today, and received a hero's welcome after a successful expedition to the International Space Station.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, welcomed the two astronauts upon arrival at the airport.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Airport

Recent Stories

Fazlur Rehman should stage sit-in on LoC: Ghulam S ..

3 minutes ago

Cotton godown gutted in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Five bureaucrats transferred in KP

3 minutes ago

PML-N party meets at Model Town

3 minutes ago

Robbers kill man in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority retrieves 4.5 kanal s ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.