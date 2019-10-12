ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Saturday welcomed Hazza Al Mansoori, the UAE's first astronaut, as he returned to the UAE after eight days in space.

Al Mansouri, accompanied by backup astronaut, Sultan Al Neyadi, landed at the Presidential Terminal of Abu Dhabi International Airport onboard a presidential flight earlier today, and received a hero's welcome after a successful expedition to the International Space Station.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, welcomed the two astronauts upon arrival at the airport.