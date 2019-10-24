UrduPoint.com
UAE's Bee’ah Partners With Ambienthesis SpA On Industrial Waste Treatment Solutions

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2019) SHARJAH, 24th October 2019 (WAM) - Bee’ah, the middle East’s leading sustainability pioneer, and Ambienthesis SpA signed a joint venture at WETEX 2019. Part of the renowned Greenthesis Group, Ambienthesis SpA is an Italian expert in industrial waste management and soil remediation.

The joint venture stems off the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, signed by the entities last year, in the aim to exchange expertise and explore potential areas of collaboration in the environmental and waste management fields in the Middle East and Europe.

The joint venture aims to address challenges in the treatment of solid industrial waste; hazardous waste; soil and groundwater remediation; and radioactive waste. With the growth of the region’s economy, new gaps are being identified in the processing of specific types of waste, and the newly formed venture will meet these requirements through innovative, easily accessible solutions.

The joint venture agreement was signed by Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of Bee’ah and Giovanni Bozzetti, Chairman of Ambienthesis SpA, at WETEX 2019 at the Dubai World Trade Centre in Dubai, UAE; in the presence of Nicola Lener, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE; and Valentina Setta, Consul General of the Italian Consulate in Dubai.

Commenting on the occasion, Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of Bee’ah, said, "We are proud to be expanding our operations and extending our impact through this strategic partnership. As regional leaders in the waste management space, we look forward to working with one of Europe’s industrial waste treatment experts, to collectively leverage our strengths and USPs to create positive impact and a better tomorrow for future generations across the Middle East and Europe. As we expand our operations into the region, and target zero waste headed to landfills, we are confident that this partnership will support our goals of growth and expansion, to create a better future for all."

Expressing his delight, Giovanni Bozzetti, Chairman of Ambienthesis SpA, said: "We are proud and honored of this partnership. The joint venture with Bee’ah, the Middle East’s leading sustainability pioneer, marks a milestone for us, as it represents our expansion beyond Europe, and into the international market.

