UAE's Celebration Of Jordan's Centenary Reflects Strength Of Ties, Says Envoy

Sun 11th April 2021 | 01:15 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2021) The UAE joining with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in celebrating the100th anniversary since its founding, reflects how deep-rooted fraternal relations between the two countries are, said Jumaa Abdullah Al Abadi, Jordanian Ambassador to the UAE.

Al Abadi extended greetings to His Majesty King Abdullah II and the people of Jordan on the occasion. He also congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the Emirati people on the UAE's Silver Jubilee anniversary.

"As we celebrate these auspicious events, we remember with pride the exemplary brotherly ties, built by the late King Al Hussein bin Talal and the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and sustained by His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan," he said.

According to Ambassador Al Abadi, the commercial cooperation between the two countries grew significantly with the total volume of trade reaching US$818 million during the period from January to November of 2020, while Emirati investments in Jordan reached US$ 17 billion.

He also referred to the ongoing cooperation between the two countries to combat the spread of COVID-19, including three planes sent by the UAE to Jordan, carrying a total of 39.1 tonnes of medical aid, supporting more than 39,100 medical professionals.

