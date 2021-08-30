UrduPoint.com

UAE's Conducive Ecosystem Provides Well-informed Perspectives 'disrupting Business As Usual': Investor

By Mohamed Ismael Al Jaber UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2021) The UAE boasts a conducive ecosystem that provides business leaders with fresh and well-informed perspectives on important dynamics that are disrupting 'business as usual', a local investor said.

Haitham Abdulbaqi, a Lebanese investor and businessman who is the founder, chairman and CEO of the Taif Al Emarat Perfumes Group, told the Emirates news Agency (WAM) that the UAE has - in a record time - taken robust measures to diversify its industrial and manufacturing base.

He noted that investors are turning to the UAE as a rapidly growing global financial and economic hub, thanks to the forward-looking policies of its wise leadership, who are always working to develop appropriate frameworks to attract foreign capital and latest technologies, especially in vital sectors, for the benefit of the national economy as well as the investors, both Emiratis and foreigners.

The founder of the Dubai-based company praised the visionary vision of the UAE wise leadership and their trend-setting efforts to provide a robust legislative environment that keeps pace with the rapid changes taking place in the global economic landscape.

"These business-friendly policies provide significant support for companies operating in the UAE, and enhance their competitiveness and ability to access global and regional markets," he added.

