By Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2020) The promise of an innovative treatment for the new coronavirus, COVID-19, infections using stem cells, developed by doctors and researchers at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Centre, ADSCC, has been widely welcomed across India.

Media in English and several vernacular languages reported the breakthrough with headlines reflecting hope that the coronavirus pandemic, which has disrupted the entire world, can be fought and overcome with such innovations.

Several of the reports referred to a story by Emirates News Agency, WAM, on 1st May with the headline "Breakthrough COVID-19 treatment developed by UAE stem cell centre with promising initial results," which broke the news of a promising treatment for the pandemic to the world.

"Stem cell treatment: Decisive achievement by the UAE in fighting COVID," read the headline in Malayalam language in Kerala’s mass circulation daily, ‘Mathrubhumi.’ The popular urdu newspaper, ‘Siasat,’ ran the headline "UAE develops breakthrough in COVID-19 treatment.

"

‘Kashmir Life,’ a weekly news magazine in Srinagar, the Union Territory’s capital, reported "Coronavirus: UAE claims breakthrough in COVID-19 treatment."

Another popular medium, ‘IndiaGlitz,’ described the breakthrough at ADSCC as "a positive news for the day" at a time when the entire globe is in the shadow of gloom on account of pervasive COVID-19 infections worldwide.

‘India Strategic,’ an authoritative magazine, which is read by experts in defence, civil aviation, homeland security, space and all strategic sectors, reported the news with the headline: ‘Breakthrough COVID-19 treatment developed by UAE Stem Cell Centre with promising initial results.’ It noted that "the UAE has set up some of the best institutions in the world, for excellence in higher education and research in many areas including the sciences, and of course, medicine."