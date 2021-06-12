(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, said that the UAE’s elected seat on the United Nations Security Council for the Asia-Pacific Group is reflective of the global respect the nation boasts thanks to its eminent role in promoting peace and security.

In statements marking this development, Al Bowardi congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses, Members of the Supreme Council, Rulers of the Emirates, on this milestone, which, he said, affirms the efficiency, strength and distinction of the country's foreign policy led by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

He added that the wide international support for the UAE's candidacy, reaffirms the trust of the international community in the UAE, and is a global recognition of its remarkable efforts on the Arab and regional scene to spread the values ​​of coexistence, tolerance and fraternity.

"The UAE has always underscored - through its principled positions laid down by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and its wise leadership- its belief that multilateral action is the best way to achieve international peace and security," he added.

The minister noted that this "elected non-permanent membership in the Security Council, which coincides with the "Year of the 50th", is a significant milestone in the history of the UAE, which has succeeded during the past fifty years in making unprecedented civilizational achievements, which culminated in its entry in the global race to space."

Bawardi affirmed that the UAE, which previously served as a non-permanent member of the Security Council for the first time in its history from 1986 to 1987, will continue under the directives of its wise leadership, its commitment to promoting dialogue and diplomacy, believing in the importance of achieving peace and security, being the principles on which its foreign policy has been based.