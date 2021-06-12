KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2021) The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs has welcomed the international community's election of the United Arab Emirates as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

The ministry said a statement today that the election reflects the prominent role played by the UAE at the regional and international levels under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The ministry extended sincere congratulations to the UAE leadership, government and people, and its best wishes for more successes during the nation's tenure on the UN Security Council regarding strengthening of international peace and security.