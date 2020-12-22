UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE's First Crypto Library At Abu Dhabi’s Technology Innovation Institute

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 04:15 PM

UAE's first crypto library at Abu Dhabi’s Technology Innovation Institute

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2020) Abu Dhabi’s Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research pillar of the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), announced on Tuesday that its Cryptography Research Centre (CRC) has built the UAE’s first national and sovereign crypto library.

The milestone is set to enable the country to safeguard vital and confidential sources of information.

The development follows a series of rapid announcements at the TII since the first Advanced Technology Research Council board meeting in August 2020.

Researchers at the CRC, one of Technology Innovation Institute’s initial seven dedicated research centres, have already released multiple versions of the crypto library and are working on its seamless integration into the UAE’s critical digital infrastructure.

The CRC currently employs and collaborates with scientists in multiple crucial fields of cryptography such as post-quantum cryptography (PQC), hardware-based cryptography, lightweight cryptography, cryptanalysis, cryptographic protocols, and cloud encryption schemes, amongst others. It is also one of the few global centres that brings together theoretical and applied cryptographers in a research-oriented setting for innovative outcomes.

Making the announcement, Faisal Al Bannai, Secretary-General of the ATRC, said, "The ever-evolving sophistication of cyberattacks should not be taken for granted.

By developing a national crypto library in the UAE and integrating this within critical digital infrastructure, we can increase our security levels and build sovereign capability simultaneously."

By leveraging a combination of custom symmetric and asymmetric cryptographic primitives, the national crypto library is designed, developed and tested to protect sensitive data and information. The library is a collection of algorithms that cryptographers use in a specific order to safeguard confidential and high-security information.

Dr. Najwa Aaraj, Chief Researcher at the CRC, stated, "The integration of the National Crypto Library with live systems will enable a more fluid security strategy across critical data-sensitive sectors such as finance, healthcare, and telecommunications."

The TII is a pioneering global research and development centre that focuses on applied research and new-age technology capabilities. It has seven initial dedicated research centres in quantum, autonomous robotics, cryptography, advanced materials, digital security, directed energy and secure systems. By working with exceptional talent, universities, research institutions and industry partners from all over the world, the institute connects an intellectual community and contributes to building a research and development ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

Related Topics

World Technology UAE Abu Dhabi Costa Rican Colon August 2020 All From Industry

Recent Stories

RPO for enhanced patrolling around churches for se ..

9 minutes ago

Attack on UN vehicle by Indian army along with LoC ..

34 minutes ago

Two of a family killed during dacoity

9 minutes ago

Bulgaria reports 1,277 new COVID-19 cases

9 minutes ago

Police arrest four car-lifters, recover nine vehic ..

9 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan urges public to avoid mass New Year cel ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.