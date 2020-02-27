(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2020) A clinic dedicated to the treatment of headaches and migraines was launched at Burjeel Hospital in the capital today.

The specialist centre - the first-of-its-kind in the country - was inaugurated by Sheikh Hazza bin Khalifa bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Dr.

Atta Ghassan Atta Al Khaznaji, Neurology Specialist at Burjeel Hospital, said that a headache is a common disorder, which requires the right diagnosis and a customised course of treatment.

He said that according to the International Headache Society, headaches are classified into two main types: Primary headaches, such as migraines, and secondary headaches, which are caused by other diseases.

The clinic has a team of consultants and specialists who will utilise the latest treatment methods to diagnose and provide therapy.