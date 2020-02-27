UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE's First Migraine Clinic Opens In Abu Dhabi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 06:00 PM

UAE's first migraine clinic opens in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2020) A clinic dedicated to the treatment of headaches and migraines was launched at Burjeel Hospital in the capital today.

The specialist centre - the first-of-its-kind in the country - was inaugurated by Sheikh Hazza bin Khalifa bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Dr.

Atta Ghassan Atta Al Khaznaji, Neurology Specialist at Burjeel Hospital, said that a headache is a common disorder, which requires the right diagnosis and a customised course of treatment.

He said that according to the International Headache Society, headaches are classified into two main types: Primary headaches, such as migraines, and secondary headaches, which are caused by other diseases.

The clinic has a team of consultants and specialists who will utilise the latest treatment methods to diagnose and provide therapy.

Recent Stories

OIC condemns anti-Muslims riots in India under Mod ..

9 minutes ago

UVAS arranges workshop on Equine Sonography and Ba ..

15 minutes ago

PHC accepts for hearing petition against escape of ..

23 minutes ago

Sub-Division status for Tehsil Shabqadar soon: CM' ..

31 minutes ago

Reconstruction of damaged buildings in earthquake- ..

33 minutes ago

EU to Look Into Providing Funds to Italy to Tackle ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.