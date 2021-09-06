UrduPoint.com

UAE's Fourth Aid Plane Arrives In Kabul To Relieve Afghan People

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 05:15 PM

UAE&#039;s fourth aid plane arrives in Kabul to relieve Afghan people

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2021) As part of the air bridge, directed by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces to support the Afghan people, the fourth UAE aid plane arrived - in less than 48 hours - to the Afghan capital, Kabul, carrying medical and food aid, support the humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan.

The UAE air bridge continues around the clock to intensify its assistance that benefits thousands of Afghan families, especially women, children and the elderly. This is within the framework of the UAE's longstanding humanitarian approach in extending a helping hand to communities and groups that need assistance, especially during crises.

The UAE is one of the first countries in the world to send urgent humanitarian aid to Kabul after the recent developments in Afghanistan

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul World UAE Abu Dhabi Women

Recent Stories

Misbah and Waqar step down from coaching roles

Misbah and Waqar step down from coaching roles

7 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s Al Harbi wins ECAHO&#039;s EC membershi ..

UAE&#039;s Al Harbi wins ECAHO&#039;s EC membership

11 minutes ago
 SEHA postpones the implementation of the decision ..

SEHA postpones the implementation of the decision related to Al Hosn Green Pass

11 minutes ago
 28,837 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

28,837 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

11 minutes ago
 AED1,000 fine for ignoring school bus &#039;stop&# ..

AED1,000 fine for ignoring school bus &#039;stop&#039; sign: ADP

11 minutes ago
 Bottas to join Alfa Romeo in 2022 as Russell set f ..

Bottas to join Alfa Romeo in 2022 as Russell set for Mercedes

10 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.