ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2020) The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, said on Wednesday that it has given landing permissions to Iran for the sole purpose of repatriating Iranian citizens stranded in the UAE.

In a statement, the GCAA explained that it had given "landing permissions and allowed some empty flights to operate to the UAE only for repatriation purposes of Iranian citizens who were stranded in the UAE, just like any other repatriation flights."

The statement was issued following claims that the UAE had given the Iranian carrier Mahan Air open permission to operate to the country in February and March of this year, therefore allowing for the spread of the pandemic.

The GCAA refuted such claims in its statement, adding "the United Arab Emirates confirms that the ban was and is still in place, and that all passenger carrying flights operate for repatriation purposes only."