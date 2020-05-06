UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE's GCAA Refutes Claims Of Open Skies With Iran During The Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 02:15 PM

UAE's GCAA refutes claims of open skies with Iran during the pandemic

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2020) The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, said on Wednesday that it has given landing permissions to Iran for the sole purpose of repatriating Iranian citizens stranded in the UAE.

In a statement, the GCAA explained that it had given "landing permissions and allowed some empty flights to operate to the UAE only for repatriation purposes of Iranian citizens who were stranded in the UAE, just like any other repatriation flights."

The statement was issued following claims that the UAE had given the Iranian carrier Mahan Air open permission to operate to the country in February and March of this year, therefore allowing for the spread of the pandemic.

The GCAA refuted such claims in its statement, adding "the United Arab Emirates confirms that the ban was and is still in place, and that all passenger carrying flights operate for repatriation purposes only."

Related Topics

Iran UAE United Arab Emirates February March All

Recent Stories

OPPO's New Reno3 Pro TVC not only stirs up the Spi ..

3 minutes ago

Death tally rises to 526 after 22, 823 cases of Co ..

10 minutes ago

NCC to meet today to discuss strategy to ease lock ..

11 minutes ago

First meeting of Corona Response Tiger Force on Ma ..

29 minutes ago

Johnson faces MPs after UK virus toll reaches grim ..

29 minutes ago

47 nabbed in Multan on profiteering charges

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.