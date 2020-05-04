UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE's Gross Banking Assets Hits $851bn In March

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 01:30 PM

UAE's gross banking assets hits $851bn in March

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2020) The Central Bank of the UAE has revealed the country's gross banking assets have risen to AED3.128 trillion (US$851 billion) during the first quarter of 2020.

The March gross banks' assets total represents a year-on-year increase of 8.1 percent compared to March 2019 (AED2.894 trillion).

Statistics issued by the central bank highlighted an increase in the value of deposits, which reached AED1.852 trillion in March, a 5.9 percent growth compared to AED1.

748 trillion in March 2019.

Gross credit figures also increased to AED1.768 trillion in March, an increase of 5.6 percent.

Domestic credit rose from AED1.529 trillion in March 2019 to AED1.595 trillion while the value of government credit amounted to AED229.1 billion and the private sector recorded an amount of AED1.149 trillion.

Total investments by banks in the UAE reached AED377.6 billion in March, up 2.7 percent compared to AED367.8 billion during the same month last year.

Related Topics

UAE Bank Same March 2019 2020 From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Armenia Reports Over 120 New COVID-19 Cases, Total ..

15 minutes ago

Kashmir a UN recognized dispute, not a constitutio ..

15 minutes ago

Russia Registers 10,581 COVID-19 Cases Over Past D ..

15 minutes ago

WTO Can't Ask for Increase in Contributions Withou ..

15 minutes ago

Fahad & Hania Join vivo as the Brand Ambassadors f ..

31 minutes ago

Punjab government to purchase every grain of wheat ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.