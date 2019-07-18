UrduPoint.com
UAE's Humanitarian Efforts Contributed To Normalisation Of Life In Yemen: UN Organisations

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 11:45 AM

RED SEA COAST, Yemen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2019) Representatives of the United Nations organisations have lauded the UAE's active role in providing humanitarian assistance and development programmes across Yemen, which played a key role in the normalisation of life in the country.

The UN organisations included the World Health Organisation, The UN Refugee Agency, the United Nations Development Programme, and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

This came during a meeting on Wednesday between Mohammed Al Junaibi, Director of Humanitarian Affairs at the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, in Yemen, with representatives of UN organisations, to discuss mechanisms of enhancing cooperation and partnership in humanitarian activities along the Red Sea Coast of Yemen.

Al Junaibi presented information on the nature of projects carried out by the UAE through the ERC, including the rehabilitation and furnishing of 47 schools, 24 fish landing centres, 22 health centres, 31 projects in the solar water sector, and another in the electricity sector.

The plans also included various community projects to develop capacity and encourage them to raise the income of Yemeni citizens in and help them to improve their living conditions.

Al Junaibi said that the UAE continues its humanitarian and development efforts to serve the brotherly Yemeni people and alleviate their suffering.

In turn, the UN representatives valued the ongoing efforts and activities of the UAE, including campaigns to combat cholera, malaria, among others, that have contributed to serving the Yemeni citizens along the Red Sea Coast.

