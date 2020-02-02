UrduPoint.com
UAE's Humanitarian Track Record Driven By Leadership's Guidance: ERC Chairman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 12:15 AM

UAE's humanitarian track record driven by leadership's guidance: ERC Chairman

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2020) Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent, has said that the UAE, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is assuming a pioneering role in various humanitarian and development fields in support of the needy and underprivileged all over the world.

In a statement marking the 37th anniversary of the establishment of the ERC, Al Mazrouei emphasized that the initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, along with the follow-up of H.

H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the ERC, place the UAE at the forefront of world's largest donors of official development aid, relative to its national income.

"Their widely acclaimed initiatives have strengthened the efforts being made by the country to preserve human dignity and alleviate human suffering, and the UAE's humanitarian track record is driven by their guidance," he added.

"Such a prestigious global position boasted by the UAE has been achieved thanks to the solid foundation laid down by late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who sowed the seeds for humanitarian and charitable work in the country."

