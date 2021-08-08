ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2021) The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) has launched the second generation of the Emirates ID card as part of the new generation of Emirati passports and national ID card project.

Major-General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Acting Director-General of the ICA, said that the issuance of the new generation Emirates ID is part of achieving the UAE government's vision to develop the population data using the advanced technology based on best practices and international standards.

The new ID will have enhanced protection of invisible data (can be read through E-link System with ICA), advanced technical and technological characteristics (higher chip capacity and non-touch data reading feature), a high-quality card with a longer life (using polycarbonate for a life service exceeding 10 years), consolidated 3D photo (laser printing feature authenticated with the date of birth), and additional fields with codes definition (professional data, issuing authority and population group).

Al Khaili said that the authority will start printing the new card for customers after the first stage use of its electronic version.

The Major-General explained that the beneficiaries of the new cards at this stage are those whose cards have expired, as well as the requests for lost or damaged ones. He pointed out that it is preferable to use the valid card until its expiry date and to benefit from the updated ID upon renewal.

He affirmed that there are no changes in the list of approved fees for the application process and issuance of ID cards.