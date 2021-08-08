UrduPoint.com

UAE's ICA Launches New Generation Of Emirates ID Card

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 11:45 AM

UAE&#039;s ICA launches new generation of Emirates ID card

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2021) The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) has launched the second generation of the Emirates ID card as part of the new generation of Emirati passports and national ID card project.

Major-General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Acting Director-General of the ICA, said that the issuance of the new generation Emirates ID is part of achieving the UAE government's vision to develop the population data using the advanced technology based on best practices and international standards.

The new ID will have enhanced protection of invisible data (can be read through E-link System with ICA), advanced technical and technological characteristics (higher chip capacity and non-touch data reading feature), a high-quality card with a longer life (using polycarbonate for a life service exceeding 10 years), consolidated 3D photo (laser printing feature authenticated with the date of birth), and additional fields with codes definition (professional data, issuing authority and population group).

Al Khaili said that the authority will start printing the new card for customers after the first stage use of its electronic version.

The Major-General explained that the beneficiaries of the new cards at this stage are those whose cards have expired, as well as the requests for lost or damaged ones. He pointed out that it is preferable to use the valid card until its expiry date and to benefit from the updated ID upon renewal.

He affirmed that there are no changes in the list of approved fees for the application process and issuance of ID cards.

Related Topics

Technology UAE Ica Reading Citizenship From Government Best

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes appointment of UN special envoy for Y ..

UAE welcomes appointment of UN special envoy for Yemen

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th August 2021

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2021

2 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes US upgraded travel advisory leve ..

Pakistan welcomes US upgraded travel advisory level

11 hours ago
 India set 209 to win first Test against England

India set 209 to win first Test against England

11 hours ago
 Farrukh praises Info Minister for transforming PTV ..

Farrukh praises Info Minister for transforming PTV into HD news

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.