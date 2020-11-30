UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE's Iconic Landmarks Dressed Up In Artistic Light Decorations Inspired By 'Seed Of The Nation' To Mark 49th National Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 11:00 PM

UAE's iconic landmarks dressed up in artistic light decorations inspired by 'Seed of the Nation' to mark 49th National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2020) Inspired by the grand show 'Seed of the Nation' which will be held in Abu Dhabi to mark the 49th UAE National Day, landmark buildings across the UAE have been lit up in the country’s colours and mesmerising illuminations in observance of the national occasion.

The spectacular show will take the form of a moving sculpture surrounded by sea and illuminated by digital visuals portraying themes inspired by the UAE’s history and values.

As such, Dubai's majestic Burj Khalifa, the headquarters of ADNOC, Abu Dhabi Global Market, and Al Ain City Municipality along with Marina Mall, Khalifa University, and the W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island are all displaying the red, black, white and green colours along with illustrations and bright displays and artworks inspired from the 'March of the Union' and its timeless values to celebrate the nation day.

The 828-metre high facade of Burj Khalifa is featuring an illuminated LED screen that guides, in an unprecedented splendour, UAE nationals and residents to the platforms and locations displaying the grand show 'Seed of the Nation'.

ADNOC, Abu Dhabi Global Market, and Al Ain City Municipality along with Marina Mall, Khalifa University, and W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island are similarly displaying digital displays in observance of the dear occasion.

On December 2nd, dazzling bright illuminations will light up the facades of other key and iconic landmarks across the nation, including Sheikh Zayed Bridge in Abu Dhabi, Emirates Palace, Mohammed V University and Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi March December Market All From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Commemoration Day at W ..

3 minutes ago

Majority of French Lawmakers Back Revision of Arti ..

7 minutes ago

Covid-19 surge in Brazil 'very, very worrisome': W ..

9 minutes ago

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan calls on Chief Minister Pu ..

9 minutes ago

NATO to Discuss Security in Black Sea Region With ..

9 minutes ago

European rights court OKs climate lawsuit against ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.