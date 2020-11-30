(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2020) Inspired by the grand show 'Seed of the Nation' which will be held in Abu Dhabi to mark the 49th UAE National Day, landmark buildings across the UAE have been lit up in the country’s colours and mesmerising illuminations in observance of the national occasion.

The spectacular show will take the form of a moving sculpture surrounded by sea and illuminated by digital visuals portraying themes inspired by the UAE’s history and values.

As such, Dubai's majestic Burj Khalifa, the headquarters of ADNOC, Abu Dhabi Global Market, and Al Ain City Municipality along with Marina Mall, Khalifa University, and the W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island are all displaying the red, black, white and green colours along with illustrations and bright displays and artworks inspired from the 'March of the Union' and its timeless values to celebrate the nation day.

The 828-metre high facade of Burj Khalifa is featuring an illuminated LED screen that guides, in an unprecedented splendour, UAE nationals and residents to the platforms and locations displaying the grand show 'Seed of the Nation'.

ADNOC, Abu Dhabi Global Market, and Al Ain City Municipality along with Marina Mall, Khalifa University, and W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island are similarly displaying digital displays in observance of the dear occasion.

On December 2nd, dazzling bright illuminations will light up the facades of other key and iconic landmarks across the nation, including Sheikh Zayed Bridge in Abu Dhabi, Emirates Palace, Mohammed V University and Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain.