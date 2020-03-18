UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE's Iconic Landmarks Go Green In Celebration Of Ireland's National Day

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 01:00 AM

UAE's iconic landmarks go green in celebration of Ireland's National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2020) Iconic landmarks in the UAE went green today in celebration of the Ireland's National Day, also known as St Patrick's Day.

InterContinental Abu Dhabi to Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht, Nation Towers, Kempinski Emerald Palace, Abu Dhabi University and Abu Dhabi EDITION were all dressed in green in line with the Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening initiative to see more than 400 landmarks in more than 50 countries go green.

"We’re proud to announce that this year we will enjoy the highest number of ‘Global Greenings’ in the UAE, and we thank the UAE for its tremendous ongoing support of Ireland’s National Day.

The UAE is Ireland’s second largest market in the Arab world and has been the fastest growing emerging market, showing a year-on-year increase in visitors over the past five years. It is also home to more than 10,000 Ireland nationals who are delighted to enjoy a ‘piece of home’ in the country that we all call home," said Aisling McDermott, Tourism Ireland Manager, middle East & Asia.

She added that that her country is looking forward to a significant participation in EXPO 2020 Dubai.

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Emerald Ireland Middle East 2020 Market All Asia Arab

Recent Stories

Bulgaria locks down largest ski resort over virus

58 minutes ago

EU leaders mull shutting Europe border

58 minutes ago

Brent Crude Futures Fall Below $29 Per Barrel for ..

58 minutes ago

Pakistan, China sign two MOUs, four letters of exc ..

58 minutes ago

African Nations Championship in Cameroon postponed ..

2 hours ago

UK-Iranian woman temporarily freed from Tehran jai ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.