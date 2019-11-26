UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE's Iconic Landmarks Lit Up In Orange Supporting UN's Campaign Against Gender-based Violence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 01:00 AM

UAE's iconic landmarks lit up in orange supporting UN's campaign against gender-based violence

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2019) Iconic landmarks across the UAE this evening lit up in orange in solidarity with the annual campaign against gender-based violence, launched by the Liaison Office of the UN Women in the GCC states in collaboration with the UAE General Women's Union.

The 16 days of Activism spanning from International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on 25 November, through Human Rights Day on 10 December, are an annual campaign against gender-based violence.

This is the time of year when a whole lot of people come together and speak out on one topic: ending violence against women and girls.

In the streets, in schools, offices, villages and cities, every year, people around the world galvanize to raise awareness and take action during the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

Marking the occasion, the HQs of the UAE General Women's Union and ADNOC along with Burj Khalifa and other landmarks in the country lit up in orange in support of the campaign.

"All women in the UAE stand in solidarity with millions of peoples around the world against gender-based violence in conflict zones," said Noura Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Women's Union.

Related Topics

World United Nations UAE Orange November December Women All From Million

Recent Stories

Tahnoun bin Zayed meets Omani Minister of Royal Of ..

16 minutes ago

11 Initiatives announced at Annual UAE Government ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Annual Meetings consolidate collaborative gove ..

31 minutes ago

Erdogan Visits New Turkish Military Base in Qatar, ..

55 minutes ago

First Saudi-UAE Banks Conference discusses challen ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed awards Sharjah Ruler ‘Mother o ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.