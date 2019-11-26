(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2019) Iconic landmarks across the UAE this evening lit up in orange in solidarity with the annual campaign against gender-based violence, launched by the Liaison Office of the UN Women in the GCC states in collaboration with the UAE General Women's Union.

The 16 days of Activism spanning from International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on 25 November, through Human Rights Day on 10 December, are an annual campaign against gender-based violence.

This is the time of year when a whole lot of people come together and speak out on one topic: ending violence against women and girls.

In the streets, in schools, offices, villages and cities, every year, people around the world galvanize to raise awareness and take action during the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

Marking the occasion, the HQs of the UAE General Women's Union and ADNOC along with Burj Khalifa and other landmarks in the country lit up in orange in support of the campaign.

"All women in the UAE stand in solidarity with millions of peoples around the world against gender-based violence in conflict zones," said Noura Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Women's Union.