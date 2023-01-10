ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2023) Still in his first days officially as a UAE Team Emirates rider, Jay Vine has hit the ground running with victory in the Australian National Time Trial Championships.

The 27-year-old put in a blistering ride on the 37.5km course, clocking an average speed of 48.2 km/h and narrowly edging out TT specialist Luke Durbridge (Jayco-Alula) in second by a close 3 seconds.

The result marks the first win of the season for the UAE Team Emirates and is encouraging heading into the upcoming Tour Down Under which gets underway on the 17th January.

“I’m super happy with this win. Time Trailing is always something I thought I could improve on, but I just hadn’t been able to go fast in a good position on the bike since turning professional. We’ve worked a lot with the team to get me in the right position, and it’s definitely working for me so far. To win the title here with the great support of my wife, friends and family is just an amazing way to start the season," Vine said.

