UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE's Khulood Al Zaabi Nominated To Officiate At FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 10:00 PM

UAE's Khulood Al Zaabi nominated to officiate at FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2021) Emirati international referee, Khulood Al Zaabi, has been shortlisted to officiate as a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) at the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

Al Zaabi is scheduled to attend the Referees Development Programme, to be organised by the FIFA's Referees Committee.

Al Zaabi has a significant experience on the local and regional stage. She refereed high profile domestic games and West Asia Zone competitions.

Related Topics

World Australia FIFA Women Asia New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE supports GCC’s joint efforts to prioritise e ..

6 minutes ago

Three years of achievements since the introduction ..

6 minutes ago

DC for removal of roadside encroachments, bushes

1 minute ago

UN must take notice of ill treatment with minoriti ..

1 minute ago

Dubai, Netherlands mutual trade hit AED8.6b in 202 ..

51 minutes ago

US Reviewing Designation of China's Activities as ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.