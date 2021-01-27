DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2021) Emirati international referee, Khulood Al Zaabi, has been shortlisted to officiate as a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) at the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

Al Zaabi is scheduled to attend the Referees Development Programme, to be organised by the FIFA's Referees Committee.

Al Zaabi has a significant experience on the local and regional stage. She refereed high profile domestic games and West Asia Zone competitions.