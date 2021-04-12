ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2021) Key landmarks in the UAE have been bathed in the colours of the Jordanian flag in support of the deeply rooted relations between the United Arab Emirates and Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The government recently announced a year-long national plan for the Kingdom’s celebrations of its first centenary, highlighting the Kingdom's achievements in 100 years.

The UAE joining with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in celebrating the 100th anniversary of if founding, reflects how deep-rooted fraternal relations between the two countries are, said Jumaa Abdullah Al Abadi, Jordanian Ambassador to the UAE, earlier today.