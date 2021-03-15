(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2021) Chancellor Ali Mohammed Abdullah Alblooshi, Attorney-General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, has expressed utmost gratitude to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), for her care and attention to children in the entire country.

On the occasion of Emirates Children's Day; Alblooshi congratulated all the Emirati children, noting that under the country’s leadership has made children the Primary objective of all development plans in the political, social and economic fields, implementing all opportunities for them to grow up in a healthy and safe environment and in a culturally and scientifically rich society.

The Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution, represented by the Family and Child Prosecution, was keen to join the community's efforts in this context, in line with the vision of H.

H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to adopt a strategy for building the future by engaging directly in the upbringing of today's children, shaping their conscience and inculcating in them societal values based on respect for the law.

He said that the Family and Child Prosecution has been keen, on the one hand, to raise children's awareness of legal culture, and, on the other, to guide parents and educational institutions towards the best ways of strengthening children's self-immunity against various situations in the real or virtual world and of protecting them in the face of danger, whether it be a shift towards criminal behaviour in the eyes of the law or practices of which they are the victims.