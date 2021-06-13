UrduPoint.com
UAE's Membership In UN Security Council Highlights Its Leading Foreign Policy: Attorney-General

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 10:15 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2021) The UAE Attorney-General, Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, has stated that the UAE's election as a member of the UN Security Council for the period 2022-2023 highlights its status as a global diplomatic influencer and its leading foreign policy, which has become a model of international relations.

This policy is built around the UAE's efforts to promote peace, tolerance and sustainable development around the world, a mission which the UAE leadership continues to serve, following in the footsteps of the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Dr.

Al Shamsi said.

He explained that the UAE's policy of fairness and its commitment to upholding the UN Charter and other international conventions and laws are the foundations of its foreign policy.

Al Shamsi congratulated the UAE's leadership on this great honour, affirming the Public Prosecution's unwavering commitment to enhance the UAE's global status as a foreign policy leader and drive its sustainable development journey.

