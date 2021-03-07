ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2021) Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Cabinet Member and Minister of Culture and Youth, and Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) welcomed the historic visit of His Holiness Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church, to the site of Al Tahera Church as part of the first papal visit to Iraq.

In a joint statement, they described the Pope's visit to Al Tahera Church, one of the sites of the "Revive the Spirit of Mosul" initiative, as sending a clear message to the world that harmony and cohesion between the followers of all religions is the only way for the advancement and progress of humanity, and the most effective means by which to address the increasing challenges facing the world.

Al Kaabi and Azoulay stressed the importance of the Pope’s visit to the site in spreading the message of peace and fraternity and highlighted the strength and resilience of humanity in countering the divisive message spread by the group responsible for destroying the Al Nouri Mosque, the Al Saa’a and Al Tahera Churches.

They added that the visit was a source of inspiration to those engaged in the rehabilitation efforts and provides a strong impetus to efforts aimed at establishing peace and harmony in Iraq, the region and the world.