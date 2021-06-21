ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, received today at his office Afzaal Mahmood, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, in the presence of Mattar Salem Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry, and a number of senior officials from the ministry.

Al Bowardi congratulated Mahmood on assuming his new assignment and wished him good luck.

The two sides discussed cooperation between the two countries, and ways to enhance ties in the field of defence, exchanging expertise and military training, in line with the visions of their governments.

They also exchanged views regarding a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

For his part, Mahmood commended the UAE's remarkable efforts and active role in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic and providing humanitarian, social and medical support to countries around the world as well as adopting countermeasures to contain the virus.