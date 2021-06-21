UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE's Minister Of State For Defence Affairs Receives Pakistani Ambassador

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 07:15 PM

UAE's Minister of State for Defence Affairs receives Pakistani Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, received today at his office Afzaal Mahmood, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, in the presence of Mattar Salem Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry, and a number of senior officials from the ministry.

Al Bowardi congratulated Mahmood on assuming his new assignment and wished him good luck.

The two sides discussed cooperation between the two countries, and ways to enhance ties in the field of defence, exchanging expertise and military training, in line with the visions of their governments.

They also exchanged views regarding a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

For his part, Mahmood commended the UAE's remarkable efforts and active role in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic and providing humanitarian, social and medical support to countries around the world as well as adopting countermeasures to contain the virus.

Related Topics

Pakistan World UAE Salem From Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Opposition frustrated on Jam's success, Balochista ..

1 minute ago

Rome Film Fest to Honor Cult Directors Burton, Tar ..

1 minute ago

ANP sought applications for social media committee ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister takes notice of sexual assault in A ..

4 minutes ago

Dr Fehmida inaugurates cafeteria at Jinnah Stadium ..

4 minutes ago

Germany probes ex-Nazi guard over Soviet POW death ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.