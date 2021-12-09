UrduPoint.com

UAE's New Working Week System To Enhance Production, Integration Into Global Economies: AMF Chairman

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 04:45 PM

UAE&#039;s new working week system to enhance production, integration into global economies: AMF Chairman

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2021) Dr. Abdulrahman A. Al Hamidy, Director-General and Chairman of the board of the Arab Monetary Fund, has anticipated that the new working week system in the UAE will help support production levels in the country, driven by a potential increase in aggregate demand that will include a growth in exports, as a result of aligning working days in the UAE with working days with its global trading partners.

In an exclusive statement to Emirates news Agency (WAM), Al Hamidy said the UAE possesses all the capabilities required to develop its labour market and implement the new working system with high efficiency, especially with its advanced digital infrastructure.

In 2021, the UAE has achieved a major world-scale milestone coming in tenth in the World Digital Competitiveness Ranking 2021.

He hailed the UAE government’s decision to adopt a new four and a half day working week for all Federal government entities, effective from 1st January, 2022.

Al Hamidy explained that this decision reflects the UAE’s strategic status on the global economic map and enhances its economy in light of the latest global developments and trends that aim to increase flexibility and competitiveness of businesses. He also pointed out that many countries across the world are heading towards the implementation of flexible labour market systems that drive productivity and competitiveness.

