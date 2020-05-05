UrduPoint.com
UAE's Overall Real GDP Estimated To Have Grown By 1.7 Percent In 2019: CBUAE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 02:15 AM

UAE's overall real GDP estimated to have grown by 1.7 percent in 2019: CBUAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) The overall real GDP of UAE is estimated to have grown by 1.7 percent in 2019, according to the Central Bank of the UAE.

"The UAE hydrocarbon sector is estimated to have exhibited a growth of 3.4 percent in 2019. However, non-oil activities advanced at a softer pace growing by 1.0 percent. As a result, overall real GDP is estimated by FCSA (Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority) to have grown by 1.7 percent in 2019," said the financial regulator in its Annual Report 2019.

"The spread of COVID-19 is expected to impact trade and supply chain movements, coupled with travel restrictions which paves way for high volatility in capital markets and commodity prices.

While the outbreak is expected to negatively affect the global and domestic economies, it is still early to gauge the scale of the economic fallout," the report added.

The report noted that the higher hydrocarbon output, as well as growth in non-hydrocarbon economic activity, supported the pace of the country's overall economic growth in 2019.

"Meanwhile, the fading effect of VAT, the appreciating Dirham, lower energy prices and decline in rents pushed inflation in negative territory. However, the employment rate registered a steady rebound. Looking ahead, the economic outlook for 2020 remains uncertain owing to the COVID-19 outbreak," the report elaborated.

