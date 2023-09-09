Open Menu

UAE's Participation In G20 Summit Testifies To Depth Of UAE-India Strategic, Historical Relations: UAE Ambassador To India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2023 | 02:45 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2023) Dr. Abdul Nasser Al Shaali, UAE Ambassador to India, highlighted the significance of the UAE's participation in the Group of 20 (G20) Leaders’ Summit, which kicked off today in New Delhi and will run for two days.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Dr. Al Shaali said that the participation testifies to the depth of the strong strategic and historical relations between the UAE and the Republic of India, noting that the UAE's participation as a guest of honour for the second conductive year and the third time since 2020 reflects the country's firm commitment to boosting multilateral cooperation and achieving global priorities in all sectors.

Asked about the importance of the Indian Prime Minister's recent visit to the UAE, he said that such high-level bilateral visits provide additional momentum to the growth of bilateral ties across all fields, as well as boost UAE-India cooperation, serving the mutual interests of both countries.

The signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and India has contributed to raising their overall trade exchange to over US$80 billion, and non-oil trade to over US$50 billion, the UAE Ambassador explained, noting that the country's investments in various sectors in India have also increased.

Dr. Al Shaali noted that the UAE supports India's agenda and strategy during its hosting of the G20 summit, as well as stands behind it in all G20 meetings that were held this year. He reiterated the UAE's commitment to actively contributing to the G20 process during India's presidency, with a special focus on priority issues, like climate change, energy and food security, women empowerment and healthcare.

