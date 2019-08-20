(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2019) The State Audit Institution, SAI, and the United Nations Office for Drugs and Crime, UNODC, have signed an agreement to host the eighth session of the Conference of the State Parties, COSP, to the United Nations Convention against Corruption, in the nation's capital, Abu Dhabi.

The conference will take place from 16th to 20th December 2019.

COSP is the main policy-making body for the UN Convention. It supports States parties and signatories in their implementation of the Convention, and gives policy guidance to UNODC to develop and implement anti-corruption activities.

Dr. Hareb bin Saeed Al Ameemy, SAI President and INTOSAI President, said that the UAE is hosting the conference as it believes in the participation of the international community in combatting corruption.

He added that the UAE has preceded many countries in issuing comprehensive domestic laws on anti-corruption in the public and private sectors, and noted that the country, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, places anti-corruption as part of its strategic priorities, as corruption represents the main obstacle to development and a key hurdle to the rule of law.

Dr. Al Ameemy pointed out that the UAE seeks to complete the measures aimed at combating corruption. It also seeks to establish the principles of accountability and transparency by issuing legislations and strengthening policies aimed at improving the use and management of public funds to ensure the provision of government services with the highest level of efficiency and effectiveness.

Over 2,000 participants are expected to attend the conference, representing relevant authorities concerned with anti-corruption, in addition to representatives of international organisations, civil society organisations and universities.

The conference meets every two years and adopts resolutions and decisions to further its mandate and objectives.