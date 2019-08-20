UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE's SAI To Host UN Convention Against Corruption Conference

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 18 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 05:00 PM

UAE's SAI to host UN Convention against Corruption conference

The State Audit Institution, SAI, and the United Nations Office for Drugs and Crime, UNODC, have signed an agreement to host the eighth session of the Conference of the State Parties, COSP, to the United Nations Convention against Corruption, in the nation's capital, Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2019) The State Audit Institution, SAI, and the United Nations Office for Drugs and Crime, UNODC, have signed an agreement to host the eighth session of the Conference of the State Parties, COSP, to the United Nations Convention against Corruption, in the nation's capital, Abu Dhabi.

The conference will take place from 16th to 20th December 2019.

COSP is the main policy-making body for the UN Convention. It supports States parties and signatories in their implementation of the Convention, and gives policy guidance to UNODC to develop and implement anti-corruption activities.

Dr. Hareb bin Saeed Al Ameemy, SAI President and INTOSAI President, said that the UAE is hosting the conference as it believes in the participation of the international community in combatting corruption.

He added that the UAE has preceded many countries in issuing comprehensive domestic laws on anti-corruption in the public and private sectors, and noted that the country, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, places anti-corruption as part of its strategic priorities, as corruption represents the main obstacle to development and a key hurdle to the rule of law.

Dr. Al Ameemy pointed out that the UAE seeks to complete the measures aimed at combating corruption. It also seeks to establish the principles of accountability and transparency by issuing legislations and strengthening policies aimed at improving the use and management of public funds to ensure the provision of government services with the highest level of efficiency and effectiveness.

Over 2,000 participants are expected to attend the conference, representing relevant authorities concerned with anti-corruption, in addition to representatives of international organisations, civil society organisations and universities.

The conference meets every two years and adopts resolutions and decisions to further its mandate and objectives.

Related Topics

Corruption United Nations Drugs Civil Society UAE Abu Dhabi December 2019 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

China 10 year treasure bond futures close lower

2 minutes ago

Man, his mother killed over old enmity in Chaman

2 minutes ago

48th martyrdom anniversary of Rashid Minhas observ ..

2 minutes ago

KP Govt approves Rs 600 mln for establishment of C ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PE ..

12 minutes ago

Teachers, students express concern over Indian atr ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.