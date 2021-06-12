(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2021) ABU DHABI, 12th June 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, has congratulated the leadership and people of the UAE on the country's election as a non-permanent member to the UN Security Council for the period 2022-2023.

In a statement today, Sheikha Fatima described this milestone as a culmination of the country's diplomatic achievements made under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members, Rulers of the Emirates.

Sheikha Fatima also praised the efforts of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and his distinguished diplomatic team, who played an exemplary role in deepening UAE's international ties.