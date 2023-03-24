LATAKIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2023) Eng. Amer Ismail Hilal, Governor of Latakia, lauded the UAE’s significant efforts to rescue those affected by the earthquake that hit several cities in Syria, including Latakia.

The UAE has supported the Syrian people since the quake first struck the country, Hilal said in a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), noting that the support of the Ministry of Defence's Joint Operations Command included search and rescue teams and humanitarian aid.

Latakia's Governer also highlighted the deep-rooted relations between the UAE and Syria, underscored by the recent visit of Bashar Al Assad, President of Syria, to the UAE.

On behalf of Latakia Governorate, Hilal thanked the UAE’s government and people for the continuous efforts of Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) field teams.

