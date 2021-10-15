(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2021) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, the Diplomatic Advisor to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Chairman of the National Human Rights Committee, has said that UAE's win of the UN Human Rights Council's membership for the 2022-2024 term from the Asia-Pacific group for the third time reflects international acclaim of the crucial work being carried out to bolster human rights in this county.

"The UAE's track record in this highly significant international file is not confined to the protection and promotion of political, economic and social rights, but also covers the State's successful model in areas like women's empowerment, religious and ethnic tolerance, judicial system, labour rights, combatting human trafficking and other key related issues," Dr Gargash added.

He noted that this membership coincides with the launch of the UAE National Human Rights Action Plan at a time the country is accelerating its tireless efforts to complete the establishment of human rights institutions based on an internationally recognised set of standards for credibility, independence and effectiveness, like the National Human Rights Authority, the National Human Rights Committee and other similar Federal and local institutions.

"The UAE society is founded on such core values as balance, and support for justice, where more than 200 nationalities co-exist together and enjoy the freedom of practising their civil rights under an efficient judicial system that ranks first regionally according to relevant international indices," Dr Gargash continued.

The UAE will have efficient contributions to the UN Human Rights Council in its upcoming term, he said, explaining that the Emirates will share its successful experience in a number of issues with other countries, including member and non-member states, in order to ensure an inclusive and equitable approach toward the human rights file.