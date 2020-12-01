UrduPoint.com
UAE's Wise Leadership Turned Dream Of Union Into Tangible Achievements: Ajman Ruler

UAE's wise leadership turned dream of Union into tangible achievements: Ajman Ruler

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, said the UAE has made great historical achievements, and continues to strengthen its stature in all areas.

In a statement to 'Nation Shield,' the UAE Armed Forces magazine,on the occasion of the UAE's 49th National Day, Sheikh Humaid said, "On the 2nd of December 1971, the Emirati people were on a date with a brighter tomorrow, as that day opened the prospects for a promising future, prosperity and happiness for the UAE community.

"Today, we stand in appreciation for what we have achieved with the grace of Allah and thanks to the wise leadership that transformed the dream of the Union into a tangible achievement."

The Ajman Ruler added, "The experience of being unified remains a great and unique achievement, as the UAE was transformed into a modern, prosperous country on a path towards progress and civilisation, and with great stability and capabilities.

"Under the Union, the country has witnessed a great educational, economic, architectural and agricultural renaissance that has fulfilled the needs for the present and the future in a unique developmental process involving the quality of human life, and the environmental and economic needs of the people.

"The quality of life in the UAE placed it amongst the most advanced countries in the world that have made sustainable development one of their top priorities.

On the occasion, Sheikh Humaid congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates; and the people of the UAE. He wished them health, wellness and happiness, praying to Allah to bless them with security and prosperity and to grant the UAE stability and prosperity.

Sheikh Humaid continued, "The 2nd of December is a blessed occasion that marks the birth of a glorious nation that cherishes its loyal citizens and their journey, ever since the establishment of the Union by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, along with the founding leaders."

He concluded, "As the UAE is looking forward to the next 50 years, we remember the achievements that we should be proud of, most notably the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, which made the UAE the first Arab country to possess nuclear energy technology to produce electricity, the launch of the Hope Probe, the first Arab and Islamic probe to Mars, and the launch of the biggest national strategy to prepare for the coming 50 years in the Federal and local levels as the country approaches its Golden Jubilee in 2021."

